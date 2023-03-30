https://sputniknews.com/20230330/brazil-will-not-sign-summit-for-democracy-declaration-against-russia-reports-1108972014.html

Brazil Will Not Sign Summit for Democracy Declaration Against Russia: Reports

The Brazilian government refused to sign the final declaration of the Summit for Democracy, in which the participating countries condemn Russia's actions against Ukraine, one media outlet reported on Thursday.

According to the diplomatic source, the government of the Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated that it does not agree with the use of the summit to condemn Russia's actions, the newspaper reported.

