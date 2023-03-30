https://sputniknews.com/20230330/biden-argentine-president-discuss-multilateral-bank-reforms-food-security-1108940694.html

Biden, Argentine President Discuss Multilateral Bank Reforms, Food Security

2023-03-30

The two leaders also discussed cooperation on supporting Ukraine and responding to food security issues. During remarks to the press before the meeting, Fernandez said he has been able to discuss with Biden the economic problems that Argentina faces more than once.Argentina is in $44 billion in debt to the International Monetary Fund.Biden did not mention the IMF issue during his public remarks to the press earlier in the day. In June 2018, the IMF approved a $50 billion stand-by loan to Argentina to help the country reduce its budget deficit amid soaring inflation. In October 2018, the fund agreed to increase the size of the financing program to $56.3 billion. However, the deal was renegotiated in 2021 to $44 billion.

