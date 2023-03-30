International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/biden-argentine-president-discuss-multilateral-bank-reforms-food-security-1108940694.html
Biden, Argentine President Discuss Multilateral Bank Reforms, Food Security
Biden, Argentine President Discuss Multilateral Bank Reforms, Food Security
Biden, Argentine President Discuss Multilateral Bank Reforms, Food Security
2023-03-30T01:22+0000
2023-03-30T01:22+0000
americas
joe biden
alberto fernandez
international monetary fund
food security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108940546_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0594d2fb648e1898fc759588f058e18f.jpg
The two leaders also discussed cooperation on supporting Ukraine and responding to food security issues. During remarks to the press before the meeting, Fernandez said he has been able to discuss with Biden the economic problems that Argentina faces more than once.Argentina is in $44 billion in debt to the International Monetary Fund.Biden did not mention the IMF issue during his public remarks to the press earlier in the day. In June 2018, the IMF approved a $50 billion stand-by loan to Argentina to help the country reduce its budget deficit amid soaring inflation. In October 2018, the fund agreed to increase the size of the financing program to $56.3 billion. However, the deal was renegotiated in 2021 to $44 billion.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108940546_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88650acc4c7efc2c41566a309fe9bfd4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
argentina, united states, joe biden, alberto fernandez
argentina, united states, joe biden, alberto fernandez

Biden, Argentine President Discuss Multilateral Bank Reforms, Food Security

01:22 GMT 30.03.2023
© AP Photo / Susan WalshPresident Joe Biden meets with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez
President Joe Biden meets with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez discussed food security, multilateral development bank reforms, as well as boosting cooperation on energy and critical minerals, the White House said in a readout of the meeting.
The two leaders also discussed cooperation on supporting Ukraine and responding to food security issues.
"President Biden commended President Fernandez for his work to tackle climate change, and expressed his support for continued cooperation in the energy and critical minerals sectors," the release said on Wednesday. "President Biden and President Fernandez also committed to deepening US-Argentina cooperation on leading edge technology as well as working together with other G20 countries on reforming multilateral development banks to better address global challenges."
During remarks to the press before the meeting, Fernandez said he has been able to discuss with Biden the economic problems that Argentina faces more than once.
Argentina is in $44 billion in debt to the International Monetary Fund.
Biden did not mention the IMF issue during his public remarks to the press earlier in the day.
In June 2018, the IMF approved a $50 billion stand-by loan to Argentina to help the country reduce its budget deficit amid soaring inflation. In October 2018, the fund agreed to increase the size of the financing program to $56.3 billion. However, the deal was renegotiated in 2021 to $44 billion.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала