US Watchdog Tells Congress F-35 Training Simulator Still Has Six ‘Must Fix’ Problems

"Our ongoing work indicates that the program made progress with fixing most of the remaining simulator issues over the last year, but six 'must fix' deficiencies remain and must be resolved," GAO Contracting and National Security Acquisitions Director Jon Ludwigson told a House Armed Services subcommittee in prepared testimony on Wednesday. The simulator must be fully developed before the Department of Defense can conduct tests to finally approve the F-35 for full-rate production 27 years after work on it began, Ludwigson said The F-35 program office continues to face delays in delivering Block 4 capabilities and added new, post-Block 4 efforts to enable the F-35 fleet to keep up with new threats and operational challenges, Ludwigson added.

