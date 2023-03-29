https://sputniknews.com/20230329/us-statements-about-tribunal-against-russia-have-nothing-to-do-with-justice-says-embassy-1108891081.html

US Statements About Tribunal Against Russia Have Nothing to Do With Justice, Says Embassy

US statements about support of a special tribunal against Russia have nothing to do with justice, the Russian Embassy in Washington said.

"We noted the latest statements by a number of [US] administration officials about supporting the creation of a special tribunal against Russia. Such statements... have nothing to do with justice," the embassy said. It said the United States keeps showing complete disregard for the norms of international law for the sake of its own geopolitical interests. Earlier, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the US supports "the development of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine in the form of an internationalized court that is rooted in Ukraine’s judicial system with international elements."

