US Statements About Tribunal Against Russia Have Nothing to Do With Justice, Says Embassy
US statements about support of a special tribunal against Russia have nothing to do with justice, the Russian Embassy in Washington said.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083352019_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_42ac5226c38412a2c1e3075fa2198b7e.jpg
"We noted the latest statements by a number of [US] administration officials about supporting the creation of a special tribunal against Russia. Such statements... have nothing to do with justice," the embassy said. It said the United States keeps showing complete disregard for the norms of international law for the sake of its own geopolitical interests. Earlier, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the US supports "the development of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine in the form of an internationalized court that is rooted in Ukraine’s judicial system with international elements."
03:09 GMT 29.03.2023 (Updated: 03:41 GMT 29.03.2023)
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGANA bird flies past a Russian flag at the Embassy of Russia in Washington, DC on April 15, 2021.
A bird flies past a Russian flag at the Embassy of Russia in Washington, DC on April 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGAN
