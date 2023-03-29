https://sputniknews.com/20230329/unsc-vote-on-nord-stream-attack-mass-school-shooting-kills-6-in-nashville-1108885597.html
UNSC Vote on Nord Stream Attack; Mass School Shooting Kills 6 in Nashville
UNSC Vote on Nord Stream Attack; Mass School Shooting Kills 6 in Nashville
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the mass school shooting in Nashville, TN.
2023-03-29T04:05+0000
2023-03-29T04:05+0000
2023-03-29T09:46+0000
fault lines
radio
silicon valley bank collapse
the united nations (un)
un security council (unsc)
nashville
israel
mass protests
kamala harris
ron desantis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108885451_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bd94b5141aad7aad0fde961c9ecf5abc.png
UNSC vote on Nord Stream attack; Mass school shooting kills 6 in Nashville
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the mass school shooting in Nashville, TN.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentRobert Patillo - Civil AttorneyDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the United Nations Security Council's vote on the Russian request to create a commission to investigate the sabotage attack at the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by attorney Robert Patillo to talk about the mass shooting tragedy at a Christian school in Nashville, TN where six people were killed by a former student.In the last hour, David Tawil joined Fault Lines to discuss the steps the US government is taking to stop or control the collapse of the banking system in light of the recent SVB collapse.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
nashville
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108885451_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_70bebf3cb5f932a7f2d0c7b05f4742a5.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, who bombed the nord stream, nord stream sabotage, nord stream pipeline, school shooting in nashville, who caused mass shooting in tn, svb collapse, silicon valley bank collapse, us bank collapse,
fault lines, who bombed the nord stream, nord stream sabotage, nord stream pipeline, school shooting in nashville, who caused mass shooting in tn, svb collapse, silicon valley bank collapse, us bank collapse,
UNSC Vote on Nord Stream Attack; Mass School Shooting Kills 6 in Nashville
04:05 GMT 29.03.2023 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 29.03.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the mass school shooting in Nashville, TN.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Robert Patillo - Civil Attorney
David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain Capital
In the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the United Nations Security Council's vote on the Russian request to create a commission to investigate the sabotage attack at the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by attorney Robert Patillo to talk about the mass shooting tragedy at a Christian school in Nashville, TN where six people were killed by a former student.
In the last hour, David Tawil joined Fault Lines to discuss the steps the US government is taking to stop or control the collapse of the banking system in light of the recent SVB collapse.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.