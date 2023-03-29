https://sputniknews.com/20230329/unsc-vote-on-nord-stream-attack-mass-school-shooting-kills-6-in-nashville-1108885597.html

UNSC Vote on Nord Stream Attack; Mass School Shooting Kills 6 in Nashville

UNSC Vote on Nord Stream Attack; Mass School Shooting Kills 6 in Nashville

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the mass school shooting in Nashville, TN.

2023-03-29T04:05+0000

2023-03-29T04:05+0000

2023-03-29T09:46+0000

fault lines

radio

silicon valley bank collapse

the united nations (un)

un security council (unsc)

nashville

israel

mass protests

kamala harris

ron desantis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108885451_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bd94b5141aad7aad0fde961c9ecf5abc.png

UNSC vote on Nord Stream attack; Mass school shooting kills 6 in Nashville On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the mass school shooting in Nashville, TN.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentRobert Patillo - Civil AttorneyDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the United Nations Security Council's vote on the Russian request to create a commission to investigate the sabotage attack at the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by attorney Robert Patillo to talk about the mass shooting tragedy at a Christian school in Nashville, TN where six people were killed by a former student.In the last hour, David Tawil joined Fault Lines to discuss the steps the US government is taking to stop or control the collapse of the banking system in light of the recent SVB collapse.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

nashville

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, who bombed the nord stream, nord stream sabotage, nord stream pipeline, school shooting in nashville, who caused mass shooting in tn, svb collapse, silicon valley bank collapse, us bank collapse,