Swiss Government Approves $118Bln Bailout Plan to Allow Acquisition Credit Suisse by UBS

The Swiss government announced on Wednesday that it will provide urgent guarantee credits, amounting to 109 billion Swiss francs ($118 billion), for the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and UBS to take over Credit Suisse.

Earlier in the month, the Swiss National Bank announced the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, adding that it could grant UBS a liquidity assistance loan with privileged creditor status in bankruptcy for a total of up to 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) after the takeover. The government stated that it provides a default guarantee and a loss protection guarantee to prevent the imminent failure of Credit Suisse (CS). The Swiss parliament is expected to examine these financial assistance packages during the extraordinary session in April.

