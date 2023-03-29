https://sputniknews.com/20230329/russian-security-council-secretary-says-about-50-states-of-ramstein-group-fighting-alongside-1108922379.html

Russian Security Council Secretary Says About 50 States of Ramstein Group Fighting Alongside Ukraine

Russian Security Council Secretary Says About 50 States of Ramstein Group Fighting Alongside Ukraine

About 50 member-states of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein group, have been participating in the military conflict in Ukraine on the side of Kiev and Ukrainian servicemen have been actively training in NATO member states, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

2023-03-29T12:43+0000

2023-03-29T12:43+0000

2023-03-29T12:43+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian security council

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099753413_0:4:1019:577_1920x0_80_0_0_308655d93b97cf504a1c2df745640397.jpg

The official added that it was important for the SCO member states to preserve its customs and traditions, to uphold universal human values, prevent foreign interference into the internal affairs of sovereign states and counter the policy of unilateral sanctions and restrictive measures. The SCO meeting is chaired by Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval. The event's agenda focuses on global security issues, the developments in Afghanistan and the consultations on Russia's proposals for the Eurasian economic bloc.

https://sputniknews.com/20230226/putin-says-nato-countries-indirectly-involved-in-ukraines-crimes-against-civilians-1107821260.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special op in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russian security council, ramstein group