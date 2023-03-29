International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/russian-security-council-secretary-says-about-50-states-of-ramstein-group-fighting-alongside-1108922379.html
Russian Security Council Secretary Says About 50 States of Ramstein Group Fighting Alongside Ukraine
Russian Security Council Secretary Says About 50 States of Ramstein Group Fighting Alongside Ukraine
About 50 member-states of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein group, have been participating in the military conflict in Ukraine on the side of Kiev and Ukrainian servicemen have been actively training in NATO member states, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.
2023-03-29T12:43+0000
2023-03-29T12:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099753413_0:4:1019:577_1920x0_80_0_0_308655d93b97cf504a1c2df745640397.jpg
The official added that it was important for the SCO member states to preserve its customs and traditions, to uphold universal human values, prevent foreign interference into the internal affairs of sovereign states and counter the policy of unilateral sanctions and restrictive measures. The SCO meeting is chaired by Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval. The event's agenda focuses on global security issues, the developments in Afghanistan and the consultations on Russia's proposals for the Eurasian economic bloc.
https://sputniknews.com/20230226/putin-says-nato-countries-indirectly-involved-in-ukraines-crimes-against-civilians-1107821260.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099753413_124:0:896:579_1920x0_80_0_0_95256093a6d41bb6d01f65bfb607e1a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special op in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russian security council, ramstein group
russia special op in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russian security council, ramstein group

Russian Security Council Secretary Says About 50 States of Ramstein Group Fighting Alongside Ukraine

12:43 GMT 29.03.2023
© SputnikSoldiers during the Rapid Trident-2021 joint exercises of Ukraine and NATO countries at the Yavorovsky training ground in the Lvov Region.
Soldiers during the Rapid Trident-2021 joint exercises of Ukraine and NATO countries at the Yavorovsky training ground in the Lvov Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 50 member-states of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein group, have been participating in the military conflict in Ukraine on the side of Kiev and Ukrainian servicemen have been actively training in NATO member states, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.
"Ukrainian military forces are being actively trained on the territory of NATO states. About 50 countries constituting the so-called Ramstein coalition are involved in the armed conflict on the side of the Kiev regime," Patrushev told an annual meeting of the national security advisers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) member states in New Delhi, the press service of the Russian Security Council said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin Says NATO Countries Indirectly Involved in Ukraine's Crimes Against Civilians
26 February, 13:50 GMT
The official added that it was important for the SCO member states to preserve its customs and traditions, to uphold universal human values, prevent foreign interference into the internal affairs of sovereign states and counter the policy of unilateral sanctions and restrictive measures.
The SCO meeting is chaired by Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval. The event's agenda focuses on global security issues, the developments in Afghanistan and the consultations on Russia's proposals for the Eurasian economic bloc.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала