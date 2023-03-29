https://sputniknews.com/20230329/russian-defense-ministry-reports-ceasefire-violation-in-nagorno-karabakh-1108936854.html

Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

A violation of the ceasefire was recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

2023-03-29T19:40+0000

2023-03-29T19:40+0000

2023-03-29T19:40+0000

world

armenia

azerbaijan

nagorno-karabakh

nagorno-karabakh conflict

russia

ceasefire violation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094301409_0:174:3023:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_61fe866ab95377efecda3e1ccac5c9ff.jpg

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. The hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of a ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.

armenia

azerbaijan

nagorno-karabakh

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nagorno-karabakh, nagorno-karabakh ceasefire violation, russian peacekeeping troops on armenia azerbaijan border, shusha ceasefire, armenia, azerbaijan