Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violation in Nagorno-Karabakh
A violation of the ceasefire was recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.
The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. The hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of a ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.
News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A violation of the ceasefire was recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.
"One violation of the ceasefire was recorded in the Shusha area. There were no casualties as a result of the incident. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent together with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides are investigating the matter," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.
The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again
in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. The hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration
of a ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes
have since occurred on the border.