International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/russian-defense-ministry-reports-ceasefire-violation-in-nagorno-karabakh-1108936854.html
Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violation in Nagorno-Karabakh
A violation of the ceasefire was recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.
2023-03-29T19:40+0000
2023-03-29T19:40+0000
world
armenia
azerbaijan
nagorno-karabakh
nagorno-karabakh conflict
russia
ceasefire violation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094301409_0:174:3023:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_61fe866ab95377efecda3e1ccac5c9ff.jpg
The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. The hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of a ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.
armenia
azerbaijan
nagorno-karabakh
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094301409_147:0:2876:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8b358b31ca7af35445cdd6c36099ca88.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nagorno-karabakh, nagorno-karabakh ceasefire violation, russian peacekeeping troops on armenia azerbaijan border, shusha ceasefire, armenia, azerbaijan
nagorno-karabakh, nagorno-karabakh ceasefire violation, russian peacekeeping troops on armenia azerbaijan border, shusha ceasefire, armenia, azerbaijan

Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

19:40 GMT 29.03.2023
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA Russian peacekeeper at a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh.
A Russian peacekeeper at a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A violation of the ceasefire was recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.
"One violation of the ceasefire was recorded in the Shusha area. There were no casualties as a result of the incident. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent together with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides are investigating the matter," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.
The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. The hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of a ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала