https://sputniknews.com/20230329/philadelphia-tap-water-safe-to-drink-after-spill-says-mayor-1108890276.html

Philadelphia Tap Water Safe to Drink After Spill, Says Mayor

Philadelphia Tap Water Safe to Drink After Spill, Says Mayor

Residents in the US city of Philadelphia are advised that the city's tap water is safe to drink and shower with after thousands of gallons of a chemical spilled into a nearby river that serves as a water source for locals.

2023-03-29T01:47+0000

2023-03-29T01:47+0000

2023-03-29T01:49+0000

americas

philadelphia

chemical spill

tap water

jim kenney

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103309/08/1033090839_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a16ffa53afb3a92007714a6649ff6549.jpg

A CBS report report said on Tuesday morning that up to 12,000 gallons of a latex emulsion product spilled into the Delaware River from plant operated by the company Trinseo Altuglas LLC, which manufactures acrylic resins. The chemical, according to the company, is made up of 50% water and 50% latex polymer. The Philadelphia Water Department, according to the report, said that 40 tests of the city's water supply conducted on Monday have come out negative. Initially, city officials said the water would be safe to consume until Wednesday night, but they later determined that it would be safe indefinitely.The city expects the remnants of the spill to pass the city's water treatment plant no later than Thursday, the report said. Local stores have run low on supply of water bottles following the spill, which has local residents worried about potential long-term health effects. Residents have expressed their doubts about the government's claim that the water is safe to drink.When announcing that the water would be considered safe indefinitely, Philadelphia officials said that the "threat has passed" and that the city's drinking water will not be affected by the chemical spill.

americas

philadelphia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

philadelphia chemical spill, tap water, is philadelphia water safe