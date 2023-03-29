https://sputniknews.com/20230329/netanyahu-rejects-bidens-call-against-judicial-reform-in-israel-1108928346.html

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Reform in Israel

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Reform in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected US President Joe Biden's call against the judicial reform in Israel, saying that the country would make decisions concerning its own future based on the Israeli people's will and not on "pressures from abroad."

2023-03-29T14:28+0000

2023-03-29T14:28+0000

2023-03-29T14:28+0000

world

israel

benjamin netanyahu

judicial reform

political protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093842994_0:27:2595:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd47ee3d1cb16ba9d8f1cb7056011e7.jpg

On Tuesday, when talking to reporters, Biden twice urged Netanyahu to abandon his plans to advance the judicial reform in Israel and find a compromise on the issue. At the same time, the Israeli prime minister said that the alliance between Israel and the United States "is unbreakable and always overcomes the occasional disagreements" between the two countries. Netanyahu also stressed that his administration was "committed to strengthening democracy by restoring the proper balance between the three branches of government, which we are striving to achieve via a broad consensus." In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis. For the last three months, tens of thousands of people have been protesting all across Israel against the reform. On Monday, after long and hard talks with his coalition partners, Netanyahu agreed to put the legislation on hold until the summer session of the Knesset. Despite this fact, the protests continue to grip the country.

https://sputniknews.com/20230329/healing-israels-deepening-political-divide-will-take-very-long-time-says-ex-official-1108889829.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230327/judicial-reform-protests-could-netanyahu-navigate-his-coalition-through-crisis-1108844150.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

benjamin netanyahu, judicial reform in israel, israel, political protest, political protest in israel