https://sputniknews.com/20230329/australian-company-made-meatballs-with-wooly-mammoth-protein-1108939194.html

Australian Company Made Meatballs With Wooly Mammoth Protein

Australian Company Made Meatballs With Wooly Mammoth Protein

Vow, an Australian biotech company that specializes in in vitro meat production, introduced meatballs with the protein of the woolly mammoth. The company believes that its activities will contribute to the conservation of nature's biodiversity.

2023-03-29T23:23+0000

2023-03-29T23:23+0000

2023-03-30T00:03+0000

science & tech

netherlands

mammoth

woolly mammoth

meat

extinction

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108939042_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_34f526d38a8223551a3527a9d25127a9.jpg

Employees of the startup together with researchers from the University of Queensland took information from public genetic databases about the mammoth DNA sequence, which is responsible for the production of the muscle protein myoglobin, which is largely responsible for the taste of meat.The missing fragments were supplemented based on data on the genome of modern elephants, the resulting sequence was synthesized and introduced into sheep myoblasts, which were then multiplied (a total of 20 billion hybrid cells were obtained) and used to grow meat.A mammoth meatball was presented to the public at Nemo, a science museum in the Netherlands.The entire process took about two weeks. However, no one knows yet what mammoth meatballs taste like.Don't expect to be adding Mammoth meatballs to your spaghetti anytime soon, Vow says the project was a one-off. Still, the company plans to put it through rigorous tests, just like the company says it does for products it does plan to bring to market.According to the Vow staff, the main goal of their project is not to mass-produce food with proteins from extinct animals, but to draw attention to the cultivation of meat in the laboratory.As part of its research, Vow, unlike a number of other companies of a similar profile, prefers to cultivate meat of unconventional animal species, such as alpaca, buffalo, crocodile, kangaroo and peacocks.It is believed that unlike traditional animal breeding, this approach to meat production is more ethical, causes less damage to the climate and the environment and as Vow's developments demonstrate, allows the creation of meat from exotic species with specified characteristics.This year, the company is preparing to start supplying cultured Japanese quail meat to restaurants in Singapore, the only country that currently allows the sale of cultured meat.

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

mammoth protein meatballs, vow cultivated meat, woolly mammoth mammuthus primigenius, nemo museum netherlands meatball, tim noakesmith, george peppou, vow will supply singapore restaurants with quail meat