Assassination Attempt on Azerbaijani Lawmaker Committed in Baku
Assassination Attempt on Azerbaijani Lawmaker Committed in Baku
BAKU (Sputnik) - Member of the Azerbaijani parliament Fazil Mustafa was injured in Baku as a result of an assassination attempt, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.
"The lawmaker received gunshot wounds from an unknown person or persons near his house. The lawmaker was hospitalized with gunshot wounds in the leg and shoulder. An operational-investigative group was created in connection with the incident. The investigation continues," the ministry said.
Later in the day, the parliament noted that a criminal case had been initiated in connection with the assassination attempt on Mustafa. His state of health is assessed as stable, the parliament added.
According to reports, Mustafa is undergoing surgery for his injuries. While it is not know if the event is related, Azerbaijan conducted an operation against alleged Iranian spies yesterday, detaining around 40 people. In addition, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to open an embassy in Israel on Wednesday.