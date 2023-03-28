International
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/spanish-regulator-launches-investigation-into-googles-possible-anti-competitive-actions-1108887469.html
Spanish Regulator Launches Investigation Into Google's Possible Anti-Competitive Actions
Spanish Regulator Launches Investigation Into Google's Possible Anti-Competitive Actions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) said on Tuesday that it had initiated disciplinary action against Google for...
The regulator suspects that Google may impose unfair commercial terms on Spanish media outlets for the use of copyrighted content, the statement added. In addition, the agency will investigate the cases of possible unfair competition from Google. A maximum period for investigating and resolving a case initiated by the CNMC is 18 months, the statement read.Google was also sued by the U.S. Justice Department in January in an antitrust case, the second time the department brought a case against Google in a little over two years.
23:25 GMT 28.03.2023
In this March 23, 2010, file photo, the Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels.
In this March 23, 2010, file photo, the Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels. Germany’s finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
