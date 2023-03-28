https://sputniknews.com/20230328/spanish-regulator-launches-investigation-into-googles-possible-anti-competitive-actions-1108887469.html

Spanish Regulator Launches Investigation Into Google's Possible Anti-Competitive Actions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) said on Tuesday that it had initiated disciplinary action against Google for...

science & tech

google

spanish national markets and competition commission (cnmc)

antitrust case

spain

The regulator suspects that Google may impose unfair commercial terms on Spanish media outlets for the use of copyrighted content, the statement added. In addition, the agency will investigate the cases of possible unfair competition from Google. A maximum period for investigating and resolving a case initiated by the CNMC is 18 months, the statement read.Google was also sued by the U.S. Justice Department in January in an antitrust case, the second time the department brought a case against Google in a little over two years.

spain

