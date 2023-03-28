https://sputniknews.com/20230328/russia-china-begin-work-on-plan-of-bilateral-economic-cooperation-until-2030---official-1108885736.html

Russia, China Begin Work on Plan of Bilateral Economic Cooperation Until 2030 - Official

Russia and China have begun drafting a plan to develop key areas of bilateral economic cooperation until 2030, which will serve to guide practical cooperation between the two countries in the medium term, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

Earlier in the day, Chernyshenko met with Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui to discuss the implementation of plans and projects outlined by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their talks in Moscow earlier in the month.Chernyshenko and Zhang also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts between the heads of the governments of the two states.During Xi's official state visit to Russia from March 20-22, the Russian and Chinese leaders signed a joint statement on their plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.Later in the month, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated, presenting the government's report in the State Duma, that the countries would soon approve the so-called "2030 Plan" on the main areas of their joint work.

