Raise Your Right Hannity

Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox Corporation and Fox News for defamation, claiming that the news corporation pushed conspiracy theories about Dominion that Fox... 28.03.2023, Sputnik International

Fox’s primary defense is that its personalities are not journalists but rather entertainers. While that revelation surprised no one, it makes one wonder if their testimony will be just as entertaining.The trial is set to begin in mid-April, with Dominion seeking $1.6 billion in damages. In addition to Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, Dominion is also requesting that current Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and Fox News President Jay Wallace testify, along with personalities Maria Bartiromo, Laura Ingraham and Bret Baier.Three former employees of Fox are also being called by Dominion, including Abby Grossberg, a former Fox executive who has filed her own lawsuit against Fox, alleging that the network coerced her into providing misleading testimony.

