https://sputniknews.com/20230328/death-toll-from-fire-in-mexican-migration-center-reaches-39-1108884721.html

Death Toll From Fire in Mexican Migration Center Reaches 39

Death Toll From Fire in Mexican Migration Center Reaches 39

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people who died in a fire in a migration center in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez at the border with the United States, has... 28.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-28T20:21+0000

2023-03-28T20:21+0000

2023-03-28T20:21+0000

americas

mexico

ciudad juarez

guatemala

migrant detention center

fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108884575_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_37e0bdd86a2433c35dd7b56631616a67.jpg

"The Mexican migration service regrets the death of 39 foreign migrants," the migration service said on Twitter. The migration service specified later on Tuesday that 28 victims were citizens of Guatemala. There were 68 men from Central and South America in the center, the statement said, adding that 29 people were injured in the fire and taken to four hospitals. The fire started at a detention facility for migrants who tried to illegally cross the border with the US, Mexican newspaper El Heraldo de Mexico reported. The migrants set the fire themselves while trying to escape, according to Mexican newspaper Excelsior. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also said that the fire was set by the detained migrants. He told a press conference that they "set fire to mattresses, being unaware that it would cause such a tragedy." In January, US President Joe Biden said that more resources were needed in order to address the massive influx of migrants over the last two years, after visiting the US southern border.

americas

mexico

ciudad juarez

guatemala

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mexico, ciudad juarez, guatemala, migrant detention center, fire