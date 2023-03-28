https://sputniknews.com/20230328/chinese-tourists-may-travel-to-russias-primorye-without-visa-starting-spring---governor-1108886374.html

Chinese Tourists May Travel to Russia's Primorye Without Visa Starting Spring - Governor

Chinese Tourists May Travel to Russia's Primorye Without Visa Starting Spring - Governor

A visa-free entry to Russia's Primorsky Territory could be re-introduced for Chinese tourists as early as this spring, with regional authorities ready to welcome travelers from China, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said on Tuesday.

2023-03-28T21:43+0000

2023-03-28T21:43+0000

2023-03-28T21:45+0000

russia

primorsky territory

primorsky region

oleg kozhemyako

tourists

foreign tourists

chinese

visa-free

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104636/31/1046363149_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_549e6c6c0b0db8a9fc61078ec097d262.jpg

An official delegation of Russia’s Primorsky Territory led by Kozhemyako has been on a working visit to China since Sunday.The head of the Primorsky Territory also stated that increasing tourism between the two countries should also be accompanied by intensified exchanges of sports delegations as well as active participation of Russian and Chinese athletes in different competitions.Another area of common interest is the development of agricultural cooperation, according to Kozhemyako.In terms of trade between China and the Russian region, the governor stated that the sides had managed to increase the trade volume by 46% to $7.5 billion in 2022 and were aiming to reach the target of $10 billion in 2023.Russia's Primorsky Territory and China has had a visa-free regime since 2000, but it was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

primorsky territory

primorsky region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian primorsky territory, primorsky region tourism in russia, oleg kozhemyako, chinese tourists will be visa-free, visa-free tourism in the world