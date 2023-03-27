https://sputniknews.com/20230327/turkiyes-election-council-says-4-candidates-allowed-to-take-part-in-presidential-election-1108847789.html

Turkiye's Election Council Says 4 Candidates Allowed to Take Part in Presidential Election

Turkiye's Election Council Says 4 Candidates Allowed to Take Part in Presidential Election

Four candidates, including incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will be allowed to take part in the upcoming presidential election, the chairman of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) said on Monday.

March 27 is the deadline for the collection of signatures by presidential candidates nominated by non-parliamentary parties. Only two politicians have managed to overcome a threshold of 100,000 signatures: Muharrem Ince, the leader of the Homeland Party, and Sinan Ogan, supported by the ATA Alliance. The official added that the final candidate list would be announced on Friday, with the official election campaign kicking off on the same day. In early March, the leader of the Republican People's Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, was declared the single presidential candidate of the opposition People's Alliance. On March 16, Erdogan was officially nominated by Turkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party. Since both Kilicdaroglu and Erdogan were nominated by parliamentary groups, they were not required to collect signatures to be allowed to participate in the election. Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on May 14. Opinion polls currently do not show a clear winner, with Kilicdaroglu expected to be Erdogan's main opponent. The elections will likely prove challenging for the ruling party and Erdogan due to the February earthquakes, which killed at least 50,000 people and caused significant material damage. The opposition blames Erdogan for the corruption in the construction industry that led to new buildings collapsing in the quake-hit areas and the slow response to the natural disaster.

