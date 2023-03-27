https://sputniknews.com/20230327/prominent-russian-plastic-surgeon-wins-award-at-international-medical-congress-1108876583.html
Prominent Russian Plastic Surgeon Wins Award at International Medical Congress
As part of BBM's program, three surgeons — Patrick Mallucci from the UK, Alexandre Munhoz from Latin America, and Dmitry Melnikov — competed for the best management of bottoming out breast implants after mammoplasty, the statement said. The surgery performed by Melnikov and the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of the Moscow Institute of Plastic Surgery and Cosmetology was considered the best by a majority of votes of the audience. Natalya Manturova, chief freelance plastic surgery expert of the Russian Health Ministry, lauded Melnikov's achievement. The 20th Anniversary BBM took place from March 22-24 in Barcelona.
Prominent Russian Plastic Surgeon Wins Award at International Medical Congress
15:51 GMT 27.03.2023 (Updated: 15:16 GMT 28.03.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prominent Russian Surgeon Dmitry Melnikov won an award for the best performed plastic surgery at the Barcelona Breast Meeting 2023 (BBM) international medical congress, Melnilkov's press service told Sputnik on Monday.
As part of BBM's program, three surgeons — Patrick Mallucci from the UK, Alexandre Munhoz from Latin America, and Dmitry Melnikov — competed for the best management of bottoming out breast implants after mammoplasty, the statement said. The surgery performed by Melnikov and the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of the Moscow Institute of Plastic Surgery and Cosmetology was considered the best by a majority of votes of the audience.
"It is a great honor to perform in the international arena on a par with the world's outstanding surgeons. Being the first is always a responsibility, representing your country is a double responsibility. We are proud of the level of plastic surgery in Russia," Melnikov said.
Natalya Manturova, chief freelance plastic surgery expert of the Russian Health Ministry, lauded Melnikov's achievement.
"Melnikov D.V. is a distinguished surgeon who studied under academician Milanov Nikolay Olegovich, so there is no doubt about Dr. Melnikov’s expertise. I can only underline that the level of the Russian school of plastic surgery, which is recognized abroad, causes pride in domestic specialists," she said.
The 20th Anniversary BBM took place from March 22-24 in Barcelona.