Prominent Russian Plastic Surgeon Wins Award at International Medical Congress

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prominent Russian Surgeon Dmitry Melnikov won an award for the best performed plastic surgery at the Barcelona Breast Meeting 2023 (BBM)... 27.03.2023, Sputnik International

As part of BBM's program, three surgeons — Patrick Mallucci from the UK, Alexandre Munhoz from Latin America, and Dmitry Melnikov — competed for the best management of bottoming out breast implants after mammoplasty, the statement said. The surgery performed by Melnikov and the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of the Moscow Institute of Plastic Surgery and Cosmetology was considered the best by a majority of votes of the audience. Natalya Manturova, chief freelance plastic surgery expert of the Russian Health Ministry, lauded Melnikov's achievement. The 20th Anniversary BBM took place from March 22-24 in Barcelona.

