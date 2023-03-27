https://sputniknews.com/20230327/anti-government-protesters-rally-in-tel-aviv-1108818703.html
Anti-Government Protesters Rally in Tel Aviv
Mass protests against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks.
Sputnik comes live from Tel Aviv as protesters continue to take to the streets after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his opposition to the government's judicial reform. A new wave of mass protest started after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who became the first key Israeli minister to call for the controversial judicial reform to be halted on Saturday. Gallant said that there was a growing rift in Israeli society that had penetrated the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country's security agencies.In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. According to Netanyahu, the Israeli government plans to pass a key part of the proposed legislation in the coming days.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Anti-Government Protesters Rally in Tel Aviv
Mass protests against controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks.
Sputnik comes live from Tel Aviv as protesters continue to take to the streets after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his opposition to the government's judicial reform.
A new wave of mass protest started after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who became the first key Israeli minister to call for the controversial judicial reform to be halted on Saturday. Gallant said that there was a growing rift in Israeli society that had penetrated the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country's security agencies.
In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. According to Netanyahu, the Israeli government plans to pass a key part of the proposed legislation in the coming days.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!