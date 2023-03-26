https://sputniknews.com/20230326/two-injured-as-explosives-laden-drone-hits-russias-tula-region-1108806819.html

Two Injured as Explosives-Laden Drone Hits Russia's Tula Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion in Russia's Tula Region has injured two people and partially destroyed three residential buildings, the regional security... 26.03.2023, Sputnik International

The incident site has been cordoned off and the work of operational services is underway, the statement added.A source with emergency sevices told Sputnik that the explosion was caused by a bomb-laden drone.

