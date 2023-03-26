https://sputniknews.com/20230326/two-injured-as-explosives-laden-drone-hits-russias-tula-region-1108806819.html
Two Injured as Explosives-Laden Drone Hits Russia's Tula Region
Two Injured as Explosives-Laden Drone Hits Russia's Tula Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion in Russia's Tula Region has injured two people and partially destroyed three residential buildings, the regional security... 26.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-26T15:13+0000
2023-03-26T15:13+0000
2023-03-26T15:13+0000
russia
russia
tula
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107871/27/1078712720_0:40:3499:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_948ea3d4e08ffa0ffad6ded0aab8f8a8.jpg
The incident site has been cordoned off and the work of operational services is underway, the statement added.A source with emergency sevices told Sputnik that the explosion was caused by a bomb-laden drone.
russia
tula
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107871/27/1078712720_384:0:3115:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e89fa5adcba532f220573756259c190.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, tula, explosion
Two Injured as Explosives-Laden Drone Hits Russia's Tula Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion in Russia's Tula Region has injured two people and partially destroyed three residential buildings, the regional security committee said on Sunday.
"The explosion occurred in the Kireyevsky district, which partially damaged three residential buildings. Two people have minor injuries, they are receiving medical assistance now," the committee said in a statement.
The incident site has been cordoned off and the work of operational services is underway, the statement added.
A source with emergency sevices told Sputnik that the explosion was caused by a bomb-laden drone.