https://sputniknews.com/20230326/two-injured-as-explosives-laden-drone-hits-russias-tula-region-1108806819.html
Two Injured as Explosives-Laden Drone Hits Russia's Tula Region
Two Injured as Explosives-Laden Drone Hits Russia's Tula Region
26.03.2023
The incident site has been cordoned off and the work of operational services is underway, the statement added.A source with emergency sevices told Sputnik that the explosion was caused by a bomb-laden drone.
15:13 GMT 26.03.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion in Russia's Tula Region has injured two people and partially destroyed three residential buildings, the regional security committee said on Sunday.

"The explosion occurred in the Kireyevsky district, which partially damaged three residential buildings. Two people have minor injuries, they are receiving medical assistance now," the committee said in a statement.

The incident site has been cordoned off and the work of operational services is underway, the statement added.
A source with emergency sevices told Sputnik that the explosion was caused by a bomb-laden drone.
