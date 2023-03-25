https://sputniknews.com/20230325/weekly-news-wrap-up-putin-xi-meeting-paris-in-flames-seymour-hershs-new-release-1108770237.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Putin Xi Meeting; Paris in Flames; Seymour Hersh's New Release

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Putin Xi Meeting; Paris in Flames; Seymour Hersh's New Release

Presidents Putin and Xi met for three days in Moscow as Paris erupted in flaming protests and Seymour Hersh let another cat out of the bag. 25.03.2023, Sputnik International

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Russia and China are coming together at the forefront of a new world order. Also, the UK is planning to deliver depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The Federal Reserve printed 300 billion dollars last week. Also, we discuss the difficulty of retiring in the US and the direction of the current banking crisis in the West.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The United States is preparing for war with China. Also, France is in revolt, and the President of Mexico is pushing back against US imperialism.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The leaders of Canada and the US are meeting, and an invasion of Haiti is at the top of their list. Also, the United States is preparing for war with China, and a new post-global reality is forming.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Paris has erupted in flaming protests. Also, the deep state is stalking Donald Trump, Russia sanctions are backfiring in Europe, and the banking crisis is in a lull. Still, the damage of neoliberal capitalism looks to expand.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

