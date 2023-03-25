https://sputniknews.com/20230325/tiktok-ceo-grilled-by-congress-as-us-mulls-banning-app-1108764594.html
TikTok CEO Grilled by Congress as US Mulls Banning App
TikTok CEO grilled by Congress as US mulls banning app
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including TikTok CEO appearance before U.S. Congress over pending social media platform ban.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentMisty Winston - Political ActivistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystDan Lazare - Independent JournalistIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines team to talk about restoring relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria as the Middle East reshuffles to find new strategic partners.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political activist Misty Winston to discuss TikTiok CEO appearance before the US Congress amid possible ban of the social media platform in the United States.Later in the hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Mark Sleboda about the new report on the Nord Stream pipeline attack by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.In the last hour, independent journalist Dan Lazare spoke to the Fault Lines team about the GOP accusing the Pentagon of "weakening" their troops with "wokeness" as the military is faced to defend their budget proposal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
04:47 GMT 25.03.2023 (Updated: 15:58 GMT 25.03.2023)
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik