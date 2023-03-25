International
Protests Against Israeli Judicial Reform Held in Tel Aviv
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
TikTok CEO Grilled by Congress as US Mulls Banning App
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including TikTok CEO appearance before U.S. Congress over pending social media platform ban.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentMisty Winston - Political ActivistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystDan Lazare - Independent JournalistIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines team to talk about restoring relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria as the Middle East reshuffles to find new strategic partners.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political activist Misty Winston to discuss TikTiok CEO appearance before the US Congress amid possible ban of the social media platform in the United States.Later in the hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Mark Sleboda about the new report on the Nord Stream pipeline attack by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.In the last hour, independent journalist Dan Lazare spoke to the Fault Lines team about the GOP accusing the Pentagon of "weakening" their troops with "wokeness" as the military is faced to defend their budget proposal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
TikTok CEO Grilled by Congress as US Mulls Banning App

04:47 GMT 25.03.2023 (Updated: 15:58 GMT 25.03.2023)
Fault Lines
TikTok CEO grilled by Congress as US mulls banning app
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including TikTok CEO appearance before US Congress over pending social media platform ban.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Misty Winston - Political Activist
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Dan Lazare - Independent Journalist
In the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines team to talk about restoring relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria as the Middle East reshuffles to find new strategic partners.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political activist Misty Winston to discuss TikTiok CEO appearance before the US Congress amid possible ban of the social media platform in the United States.
Later in the hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Mark Sleboda about the new report on the Nord Stream pipeline attack by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.
In the last hour, independent journalist Dan Lazare spoke to the Fault Lines team about the GOP accusing the Pentagon of "weakening" their troops with "wokeness" as the military is faced to defend their budget proposal.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
