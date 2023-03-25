congressional tiktok hearing exposes us fear of a multipolar world

International
Protests Against Israeli Judicial Reform Held in Tel Aviv
By Any Means Necessary
BAMN is your guide to the movement and efforts shaping the world around us: from mass incarceration to the battle between police and water protectors; from efforts to protect the environment to the movement for Black Lives. Stay tuned to by any means necessary five days a week here on Radio Sputnik.
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the book "Leaving World War II Behind" to discuss the ballooning war budgets passed by Congress and why they continue to grow even after the supposed end of wars the US is directly involved in, what it would take from Democrats to actually make good on promises to challenge the war budget and why they don’t do that, and how the latest war budgets are building up US capacities to wage war on Russia and China and how the media is manufacturing consent for those wars.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker,educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the anniversary of the Ponce massacre in Puerto Rico, where police killed 19 nationalists who were participating in a peaceful march commemorating the ending of slavery in Puerto Rico and against the imprisonment of Nationalist leader Pedro Albizu Campos, how Campos internationalized the struggle for Puerto Rican independence and why the US imprisoned him for doing that, and how this massacre and the imprisonment of Campos expose how the US regards the idea of Puerto Rican independence.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss allegations that Brett Favre knew that his involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal was illegal, NCAA wrestler Aaron Brooks’ bashing of Muslims in a post-match interview at the NCAA Championship wrestling tournament and the underreported presence and endorsement of Donald Trump at the tournament, and the abuse against the Cuban National Baseball team at the World Baseball Classic by opponents of Cuba's government.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including “The Counter-Revolution of 1836: Texas Slavery &amp; Jim Crow and the Roots of US Fascism” to discuss an upcoming campaign rally for Donald Trump in Waco, Texas during the anniversary of the federal raid on the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, how Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Moscow and Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s upcoming visit to Beijing continue to mark a shift in the global political order, and how organizers must respond to these phenomena.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Congressional TikTok Hearing Exposes US Fear of a Multipolar World

04:13 GMT 25.03.2023 (Updated: 15:52 GMT 25.03.2023)
Congressional TikTok Hearing Exposes US Fear of A Multipolar World
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the book "Leaving World War II Behind" to discuss the ballooning war budgets passed by Congress and why they continue to grow even after the supposed end of wars the US is directly involved in, what it would take from Democrats to actually make good on promises to challenge the war budget and why they don’t do that, and how the latest war budgets are building up US capacities to wage war on Russia and China and how the media is manufacturing consent for those wars.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker,educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the anniversary of the Ponce massacre in Puerto Rico, where police killed 19 nationalists who were participating in a peaceful march commemorating the ending of slavery in Puerto Rico and against the imprisonment of Nationalist leader Pedro Albizu Campos, how Campos internationalized the struggle for Puerto Rican independence and why the US imprisoned him for doing that, and how this massacre and the imprisonment of Campos expose how the US regards the idea of Puerto Rican independence.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss allegations that Brett Favre knew that his involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal was illegal, NCAA wrestler Aaron Brooks’ bashing of Muslims in a post-match interview at the NCAA Championship wrestling tournament and the underreported presence and endorsement of Donald Trump at the tournament, and the abuse against the Cuban National Baseball team at the World Baseball Classic by opponents of Cuba's government.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including “The Counter-Revolution of 1836: Texas Slavery & Jim Crow and the Roots of US Fascism” to discuss an upcoming campaign rally for Donald Trump in Waco, Texas during the anniversary of the federal raid on the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, how Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Moscow and Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s upcoming visit to Beijing continue to mark a shift in the global political order, and how organizers must respond to these phenomena.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
