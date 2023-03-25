https://sputniknews.com/20230325/biden-in-canada-dc-housing-crisis-us-bombs-syria-1108766702.html

Biden in Canada, DC Housing Crisis, US Bombs Syria

Biden in Canada, DC Housing Crisis, US Bombs Syria

King Charles cancels his trip to France as the French revolt in millions over pension reforms, and the US and Canadian leaders meet. 25.03.2023, Sputnik International

Biden in Canada, DC Housing Crisis, U.S. Bombs Syria King Charles cancels his trip to France as the French revolt in millions over pension reforms, and the US and Canadian leaders meet.

Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss some polls and statistics reflecting the sad state of American quality of life, and the role of the media in facilitating the country’s downward trajectory. He also discusses the prevalence of corporate fraud, and the possibility that the White House might try to drop Kamala Harris.Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier discusses the Iranian drone attack on US military facilities in northeastern Syria, the Pentagon transferring advanced aircraft from the Middle East to East Asia, increasing labor tensions in France as trade unions continue resistance in streets to pension reforms, and the resumption of relations between Saudi Arabia and the governments of Iran and Syria.Director of The Center for Social Housing and Public Investment Will Merrifield discusses whether the DC housing voucher program is successfully bridging the public housing gap, why inspection programs aren’t able to solve the issues of repairs in substandard DC housing, the lack of housing for different income levels in the DC public housing system, and how social housing models elsewhere could help bridge that gap.The Misfits also discuss George Santos’ non-prosecution deal over a Brazilian fraud case, the British Museum’s incomplete crisis of conscience, and this week’s News of the Weird, including prisoners tasting freedom at IHOP, and the saddest bank robbery.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

