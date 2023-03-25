https://sputniknews.com/20230325/ankara-expects-turkish-parliament-to-ratify-finlands-nato-bid-1108790618.html

Ankara Expects Turkish Parliament to Ratify Finland's NATO Bid

Ankara expects the Turkish parliament to adopt the protocol on the ratification of Finland's NATO bid, as the country has no problems in its relations with Helsinki, Ibrahim Kalin, said a spokesman for the Turkish President.

On Thursday, the Turkish parliamentary commission on foreign policy issues approved the protocol on the ratification of Finland's NATO bid and announced its plans to send it for further approval to the parliament itself. At the same time, Erdogan's representative specified that Turkiye had not made a final decision on Sweden's NATO bid and said that everything depended on Stockholm's actions. "We have not closed NATO's doors to Sweden. The process and the speed of the process are completely dependent on the steps Stockholm will take," Kalin added.

