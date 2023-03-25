International
Ankara Expects Turkish Parliament to Ratify Finland's NATO Bid
Ankara expects the Turkish parliament to adopt the protocol on the ratification of Finland's NATO bid, as the country has no problems in its relations with Helsinki, Ibrahim Kalin, said a spokesman for the Turkish President.
On Thursday, the Turkish parliamentary commission on foreign policy issues approved the protocol on the ratification of Finland's NATO bid and announced its plans to send it for further approval to the parliament itself. At the same time, Erdogan's representative specified that Turkiye had not made a final decision on Sweden's NATO bid and said that everything depended on Stockholm's actions. "We have not closed NATO's doors to Sweden. The process and the speed of the process are completely dependent on the steps Stockholm will take," Kalin added.
20:38 GMT 25.03.2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media during a joint press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, March 17, 2023.
© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara expects the Turkish parliament to adopt the protocol on the ratification of Finland's NATO bid, as the country has no problems in its relations with Helsinki, Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Saturday.
On Thursday, the Turkish parliamentary commission on foreign policy issues approved the protocol on the ratification of Finland's NATO bid and announced its plans to send it for further approval to the parliament itself.
"Our commission on foreign policy issues has adopted the protocol. We expect that the Grand National Assembly [the Turkish parliament] will also approve it. We have no problems with Finland in this process," Kalin told Turkish broadcaster NTV.
At the same time, Erdogan's representative specified that Turkiye had not made a final decision on Sweden's NATO bid and said that everything depended on Stockholm's actions.
"We have not closed NATO's doors to Sweden. The process and the speed of the process are completely dependent on the steps Stockholm will take," Kalin added.
