https://sputniknews.com/20230324/top-gear-production-stopped-over-flintoffs-injury-1108762669.html
Top Gear Production Stopped Over Flintoff's Injury
Top Gear Production Stopped Over Flintoff's Injury
"Top Gear" presenter Andrew Flintoff was in an accident last December, suffering injuries severe enough to require him to be taken to hospital for further treatment.
2023-03-24T17:01+0000
2023-03-24T17:01+0000
2023-03-24T17:01+0000
world
top gear
filming
stop
presenter
injury
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108764791_0:113:1803:1127_1920x0_80_0_0_d888f14ec010defc0fdc0fc319fc9bd9.jpg
Production of the BBC's "Top Gear" series has been halted after TV presenter Andrew Flintoff sustained a serious injury in an accident while filming. The accident took place on December 13 at a test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.Former cricketer Flintoff ended up being hurt badly enough that he had to be taken to hospital for treatment.In a statement disseminated this week, the program said it felt "it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34" in such circumstances.The decision on how to proceed is going to be made later this year, the broadcaster added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108764791_76:0:1728:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_658f98c7f13d26fb4d7db32fae7bfbb1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
andrew flintoff accident, top gear
andrew flintoff accident, top gear
Top Gear Production Stopped Over Flintoff's Injury
"Top Gear" presenter Andrew Flintoff was in an accident last December, suffering injuries severe enough to require him to be taken to hospital for further treatment.
Production of the BBC's "Top Gear" series has been halted after TV presenter Andrew Flintoff sustained a serious injury in an accident while filming. The accident took place on December 13 at a test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.
Former cricketer Flintoff ended up being hurt badly enough that he had to be taken to hospital for treatment.
In a statement disseminated this week, the program said it felt "it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34" in such circumstances.
The decision on how to proceed is going to be made later this year, the broadcaster added.