Top Gear Production Stopped Over Flintoff's Injury
Top Gear Production Stopped Over Flintoff's Injury
"Top Gear" presenter Andrew Flintoff was in an accident last December, suffering injuries severe enough to require him to be taken to hospital for further treatment.
Production of the BBC's "Top Gear" series has been halted after TV presenter Andrew Flintoff sustained a serious injury in an accident while filming. The accident took place on December 13 at a test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.Former cricketer Flintoff ended up being hurt badly enough that he had to be taken to hospital for treatment.In a statement disseminated this week, the program said it felt "it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34" in such circumstances.The decision on how to proceed is going to be made later this year, the broadcaster added.
Top Gear Production Stopped Over Flintoff's Injury

17:01 GMT 24.03.2023
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthEngland's Andrew Flintoff during a training session at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, England. July 28, 2009.
England's Andrew Flintoff during a training session at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, England. July 28, 2009.
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
"Top Gear" presenter Andrew Flintoff was in an accident last December, suffering injuries severe enough to require him to be taken to hospital for further treatment.
Production of the BBC's "Top Gear" series has been halted after TV presenter Andrew Flintoff sustained a serious injury in an accident while filming. The accident took place on December 13 at a test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.
Former cricketer Flintoff ended up being hurt badly enough that he had to be taken to hospital for treatment.
In a statement disseminated this week, the program said it felt "it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34" in such circumstances.
The decision on how to proceed is going to be made later this year, the broadcaster added.
