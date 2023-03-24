https://sputniknews.com/20230324/top-gear-production-stopped-over-flintoffs-injury-1108762669.html

Top Gear Production Stopped Over Flintoff's Injury

Top Gear Production Stopped Over Flintoff's Injury

"Top Gear" presenter Andrew Flintoff was in an accident last December, suffering injuries severe enough to require him to be taken to hospital for further treatment.

2023-03-24T17:01+0000

2023-03-24T17:01+0000

2023-03-24T17:01+0000

world

top gear

filming

stop

presenter

injury

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108764791_0:113:1803:1127_1920x0_80_0_0_d888f14ec010defc0fdc0fc319fc9bd9.jpg

Production of the BBC's "Top Gear" series has been halted after TV presenter Andrew Flintoff sustained a serious injury in an accident while filming. The accident took place on December 13 at a test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.Former cricketer Flintoff ended up being hurt badly enough that he had to be taken to hospital for treatment.In a statement disseminated this week, the program said it felt "it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34" in such circumstances.The decision on how to proceed is going to be made later this year, the broadcaster added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

andrew flintoff accident, top gear