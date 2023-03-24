International
P for Persistence: Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails in US
P for Persistence: Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails in US
US have a really old railroad infrastructure with half-rotten sleepers. Allegedly, this is a reason of derailment spree.
A Norfolk Southern train derailed in the US state of Massachusetts on March 23. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the disaster, but Massachusetts authorities have advised the public to avoid the site of the calamity.America has recently been plagued with a string of railway accidents. In February, a high-profile derailment involving a Norfolk Southern train transporting dangerous chemicals took place in Ohio, unleashing poisonous substances into the atmosphere. In March, another Norfolk Southern train derailed, once again in Ohio.In addition to the aforementioned episodes, at the end of February, six Seminole Gulf railway cars carrying propane went off the tracks in Florida.
08:41 GMT 24.03.2023
A Massachusetts derailment is the latest in a chain of train accidents in the US, with Norfolk Southern in the spotlight. The railroad operator was at the center of the February 3 disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, when toxic chemicals, like hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate and ethylene were released into the air raising cancer fears.
A Norfolk Southern train derailed in the US state of Massachusetts on March 23. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the disaster, but Massachusetts authorities have advised the public to avoid the site of the calamity.
America has recently been plagued with a string of railway accidents. In February, a high-profile derailment involving a Norfolk Southern train transporting dangerous chemicals took place in Ohio, unleashing poisonous substances into the atmosphere. In March, another Norfolk Southern train derailed, once again in Ohio.
In addition to the aforementioned episodes, at the end of February, six Seminole Gulf railway cars carrying propane went off the tracks in Florida.
