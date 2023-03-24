https://sputniknews.com/20230324/moscow-will-respond-to-expulsion-of-another-russian-envoy-from-estonia-1108747873.html

Moscow will Respond to Expulsion of Another Russian Envoy from Estonia

Moscow will Respond to Expulsion of Another Russian Envoy from Estonia

Estonia has declared another Russian diplomat persona non grata and ordered this person out of the country by March 29, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2023-03-24T10:02+0000

2023-03-24T10:02+0000

2023-03-24T10:03+0000

russia

estonia

diplomacy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107745660_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d6ed510b9e59ae9e81809cac5eecd9a.jpg

The Russian diplomat is accused of participating in "undermining security" and "constitutional order" in Estonia, allegedly by "spreading propaganda", the statement read.

estonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, estonia, diplomacy, imperialism