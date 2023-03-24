https://sputniknews.com/20230324/moscow-will-respond-to-expulsion-of-another-russian-envoy-from-estonia-1108747873.html
Moscow will Respond to Expulsion of Another Russian Envoy from Estonia
Moscow will Respond to Expulsion of Another Russian Envoy from Estonia
Estonia has declared another Russian diplomat persona non grata and ordered this person out of the country by March 29, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
The Russian diplomat is accused of participating in "undermining security" and "constitutional order" in Estonia, allegedly by "spreading propaganda", the statement read.
10:02 GMT 24.03.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Estonia has declared another Russian diplomat persona non grata and ordered this person out of the country by March 29, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"Today, on March 24, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the charge d'affaires of the Russian Embassy and submitted a diplomatic note declaring a diplomatic officer of the embassy persona non grata. The activities of the person in question violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, [this person] must leave Estonia by March 29," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian diplomat is accused of participating in "undermining security" and "constitutional order" in Estonia, allegedly by "spreading propaganda", the statement read.