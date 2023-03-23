https://sputniknews.com/20230323/xi-departs-moscow-colorado-river-rights-israeli-judicial-reform-1108703085.html

Xi Departs Moscow, Colorado River Rights, Israeli Judicial Reform

Xi Departs Moscow, Colorado River Rights, Israeli Judicial Reform

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sinks in the latest polls, and child mortality rises in the US at a pace not seen in decades.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sinks in the latest polls, and child mortality rises in the U.S. at a pace not seen in decades.

Scholar, educator, and journalist focusing on Asia-Pacific geopolitics KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss conclusions from the recent meeting of China and Russia’s leaders, the Indonesian president’s hopes that his country will abandon US-based credit payment networks, new International Monetary Fund deals for Sri Lanka and Ukraine, the Pentagon accelerating tank shipments to Ukraine, and takeaways from the Japanese prime minister’s visit to Kiev.Editor and publisher of Tribal Business News and editor of Native News Online Levi Rickert discusses the ongoing water rights disputes between native nations and western states in the Colorado River watershed, what the Navajo nation wants in terms of water systems, the infrastructure conditions on western native territories, and how the US federal government has performed as a custodian of tribal interests and resources.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses the NSA surveillance of exchanges between journalists and Russia’s deputy foreign ministers, the terrorism charges former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces, whether the Republican-led House will change the US policy of mass surveillance of American citizens, weak NATO spending contributions among members, peace agreements between Serbia and Kosovo, the French government’s attack on labor unions, and what's next in the possible indictment of former President Donald Trump.Human rights activist and author Miko Peled discusses the repeal of a 2005 Israeli law that originally barred settlements in the West Bank amid further Israeli annexations, how US officials try to distance themselves from the right-wing ministers of Israel, how the holy season of Ramadan could accelerate Israeli violence on Palestinians, whether the Netanyahu government will compromise with protesters, what could be expected from military and law enforcement if the judicial reforms are enacted, and if attacks on evangelical Christians in Israel by settlers will damage the relationship between Israel and American evangelicals in the near future.The Misfits also discuss reports that Donald Trump will not be indicted this week after all, and a new deadly fungus sweeping the nation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

