https://sputniknews.com/20230323/videos-anti-war-activists-disrupt-us-senate-hearing-with-blinken-call-for-peace-in-ukraine-1108706082.html

Videos: Anti-War Activists Disrupt US Senate Hearing With Blinken, Call for Peace in Ukraine

Videos: Anti-War Activists Disrupt US Senate Hearing With Blinken, Call for Peace in Ukraine

A Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Wednesday to hear testimony from Secretary of State Antony Blinken was disrupted on several occasions by anti-war demonstrators who called on the chief US diplomat to push for peace in Ukraine.

2023-03-23T01:03+0000

2023-03-23T01:03+0000

2023-03-23T01:02+0000

americas

codepink

madea benjamin

activists

us senate

antony blinken

venezuela analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108706213_0:0:994:560_1920x0_80_0_0_0ab17599c740842f522015b519c1297a.png

The demonstrators were associated with CODEPINK, a grassroots organization focused on peace and human rights. "If you don’t like the Chinese proposal, where is your peace proposal? The American people want you to negotiate. Be a diplomat. Do your job now," CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin said, while being escorted out of the hearing by police. Benjamin later explained that she interrupted Blinken's testimony because "he has nothing to end" the Ukraine conflict, having most recently held only a brief meeting with his counterpart Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Several other CODEPINK activists also disrupted the hearing, including by calling on Blinken to end US sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela. Also among the participating activists was Greg Wilpert, the founder of Venezuela Analysis, who took the opportunity to urge politicians to "engage in diplomacy, not in economic warfare."The Senate panel hearing on Wednesday was focused on the State Department’s budget, which Benjamin has said may as well be part of the Pentagon’s budget.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

codepink, madea benjamin, activists, us senate, antony blinken, venezuela analysis