https://sputniknews.com/20230323/us-reportedly-probing-whether-credit-suisse-ubs-aided-russia-to-evade-sanctions-1108737360.html

US Reportedly Probing Whether Credit Suisse, UBS Aided Russia to Evade Sanctions

US Reportedly Probing Whether Credit Suisse, UBS Aided Russia to Evade Sanctions

The US Justice Department is reportedly investigating whether Credit Suisse, UBS and other banks helped Russian businessmen evade the United States-imposed sanctions against Russia.

2023-03-23T22:41+0000

2023-03-23T22:41+0000

2023-03-23T22:39+0000

economy

credit suisse group ag

ubs

justice department

us sanctions

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108571778_0:114:3235:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_df6c6256cc04843cd15635bd054ba731.jpg

US media said the investigation began before UBS proposed to take over Credit Suisse, which was on the verge of collapsing. The Justice Department also reportedly issued subpoenas to employees of several major US banks. Insiders have stated that the department is focused on uncovering which bank employees dealt with sanctioned clients and how these clients were vetted over the last several years. The Justice Department may deepen its investigation if it finds the bankers broke any laws.Credit Suisse declined to comment on the matter and UBS did not respond to a request for comment, the report said.

https://sputniknews.com/20230320/what-happened-with-credit-suisse-and-why-is-ubs-buying-it-1108613201.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us justice department, credit suisse, ubs, sanctions, russia