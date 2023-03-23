https://sputniknews.com/20230323/uk-makes-dramatic-escalation-in-ukraine-bush-war-crimes-in-iraq-france-in-revolt-1108705556.html

UK Makes Dramatic Escalation in Ukraine; Bush War Crimes in Iraq; France in Revolt

The UK is sending uranium-tipped projectiles to Ukraine in a move that will contaminate the region for millennia.

2023-03-23T04:15+0000

2023-03-23T04:15+0000

2023-03-23T11:11+0000

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss the Ukraine conflict. Presidents Putin and Xi met in Moscow. Also, the UK has announced its plans to send depleted uranium rounds to Ukraine, and the US will send more drones over the Black Sea.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The world is fed up with constant US provocations in hotspots worldwide. Also, numerous cauldrons are forming along the line of contact in Eastern Ukraine, and there are suspicions that the US will hack the Turkish elections.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The Washington Post speculates about the Putin-Xi meeting in Moscow. Also, we discuss the new model for relations between world powers set between Russia and China.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss articles from the Black Agenda Report regarding US imperialism. The US empire is attacking the African People's Socialist Party. Also, we discuss the declining hegemony of the US dollar.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss NATO and the plan to suppress Germany. The US empire used NATO to limit Germany's ability to utilize cheap Russian resources and grow its economic independence in a manner that threatened its hegemony.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Iraq. Scott Ritter opposed the 2003 illegal invasion of Iraq. Also, we discuss the meeting in Moscow between the leaders of Russia and China.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The Fed is considering another rate hike which many speculate will have a catastrophic effect on the banking sector. Also, the US government is considering scrapping the FDIC insurance limit.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Marjorie Cohn's article about the Bush war crimes in Iraq. The George W Bush administration escaped justice for their war crimes in Iraq.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

