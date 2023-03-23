https://sputniknews.com/20230323/nato-escalations-continue-to-expose-real-threat-to-international-peace-1108703790.html
NATO Escalations Continue to Expose Real Threat to International Peace
NATO Escalations Continue to Expose Real Threat to International Peace
What's Behind The Wokeness Frenzy, 12 Years Since NATO Intervention In Libya, US Tries To Get Canada To Invade Haiti
2023-03-23
2023-03-23T04:05+0000
2023-03-23T10:28+0000
NATO Escalations Continue To Expose Real Threat To International Peace
What’s Behind The Wokeness Frenzy, 12 Years Since NATO Intervention In Libya, US Tries To Get Canada To Invade Haiti
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect to discuss how the anti-"wokeness" frenzy is meant to obscure its true agenda of privatization and profit, how this phenomenon is seen on the international stage and how right-wing nationalists continue to sell out their countries while presenting themselves as bastions of sovereignty, and how "wokeness" and racism was historically used in the US to maximize the profit of corporations to the detriment of the lives of Black workers.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the anniversary of the 2011 NATO intervention in Libya and what the US and NATO's intentions were, what the intervention did to Libya and what it was under the leadership of Muammar Gaddafi, how the overthrow of the Libyan government brought more chaos to the African continent, and how the west launched a propaganda campaign to justify its intervention in the country.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss reports that the US is attempting to convince Canada to launch an invasion of Haiti and why some argue that Canada has already begun a slow invasion of Haiti, how the US and Canada are complicit in creating the conditions which they are using to justify an invasion, and how Haiti's case is an example of the racism that is central to imperialism.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the anniversaries of US and NATO interventions in Iraq and Libya and how those events demonstrate the threat to the world that is US imperialism, the racism inherent to US imperialism and the paternalism involved in so called humanitarian intervention, and how the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues NATO's legacy of war for the sake of the maintenance of empire.
NATO Escalations Continue to Expose Real Threat to International Peace
04:05 GMT 23.03.2023 (Updated: 10:28 GMT 23.03.2023)
What’s Behind The Wokeness Frenzy, 12 Years Since NATO Intervention In Libya, US Tries To Get Canada To Invade Haiti
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect to discuss how the anti-”wokeness” frenzy is meant to obscure its true agenda of privatization and profit, how this phenomenon is seen on the international stage and how right-wing nationalists continue to sell out their countries while presenting themselves as bastions of sovereignty, and how “wokeness” and racism was historically used in the US to maximize the profit of corporations to the detriment of the lives of Black workers.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the anniversary of the 2011 NATO intervention in Libya and what the US and NATO’s intentions were, what the intervention did to Libya and what it was under the leadership of Muammar Gaddafi, how the overthrow of the Libyan government brought more chaos to the African continent, and how the west launched a propaganda campaign to justify its intervention in the country.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss reports that the US is attempting to convince Canada to launch an invasion of Haiti and why some argue that Canada has already begun a slow invasion of Haiti, how the US and Canada are complicit in creating the conditions which they are using to justify an invasion, and how Haiti’s case is an example of the racism that is central to imperialism.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the anniversaries of US and NATO interventions in Iraq and Libya and how those events demonstrate the threat to the world that is US imperialism, the racism inherent to US imperialism and the paternalism involved in so called humanitarian intervention, and how the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues NATO’s legacy of war for the sake of the maintenance of empire.
