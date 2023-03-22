https://sputniknews.com/20230322/xi-presents-ukraine-peace-plan-to-putin-1108663292.html

Xi Presents Ukraine Peace Plan to Putin

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia and the peace plan proposed to his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor & ConsultantAngie Wong - Political Analyst & President of Legacy PACTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistKiji Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & WriterBrad Hoff - Veteran & AuthorIn the first hour, economist Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the domino effect in the banking industry as four banks either collapsed or faced near collapse over the last week.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political analyst Angie Wong and political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss the possible arrest of former President Donald Trump over a hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with journalist Kiji Noh about Chinese president Xi Jinping's Ukraine peace plan and his visit to Russia.Later in the last hour, veteran and author Brad Hoff spoke to the Fault Lines team about the 20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion by the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

