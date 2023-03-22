https://sputniknews.com/20230322/prosecute-who-me-no-you--1108667434.html

Prosecute Who? Me? No, You!

Prosecute Who? Me? No, You!

Former President Donald Trump is inching closer to a possible indictment, and the prosecutor who could initiate the first criminal charge against the former president is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump has said Bragg, a DA with a law degree from Harvard Law School, should be arrested instead.

The indictment Trump is expected to be charged with is based on a $130,000 hush-money payout to adult film star Stormy Daniels by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. Daniels was paid to sign a non-disclosure agreement about a 2006 affair she had with Trump - 10 years before the 2016 US election.Trump has attacked Bragg, who is Black, and accused him of being “racist in reverse,” and said the DA is running a “witch hunt” against him. He also accused the Biden administration and Democrats, as well as the news media, of encouraging Bragg to prosecute him."Bragg is a (Soros) Racist in Reverse, who is taking his orders from D.C. I beat them TWICE, doing much better the second time, and despite their DISINFORMATION campaign, they don’t want to run against ‘TRUMP’ or my GREAT RECORD!" Trump said on his social media site Truth Social on Sunday."Alvin Bragg should be held accountable for the crime of interference in a presidential election," Trump added.On Saturday Trump called on his supporters to protest against his possible indictment, which has drawn criticism and comparisons to the January 6 attacks.The Manhattan investigation into Trump has largely been called out as a part of a politically-motivated attack against Trump in the run-up to the 2024 election, of which Trump announced his candidacy earlier this year. If charges are ultimately filed against the former commander-in-chief, it would mark a first for a once-sitting US president.

