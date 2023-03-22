International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230322/imf-says-reached-staff-level-agreement-on-156-billion-loan-program-for-ukraine-1108667305.html
IMF Says Reached Staff-Level Agreement on $15.6 Billion Loan Program for Ukraine
IMF Says Reached Staff-Level Agreement on $15.6 Billion Loan Program for Ukraine
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it has reached a staff-level agreement on a $15.6 billion loan program for Ukraine.
2023-03-22T01:52+0000
2023-03-22T01:50+0000
economy
international monetary fund
ukraine crisis
loan program
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102427/36/1024273600_20:0:982:541_1920x0_80_0_0_77d6cf81561ad6c90fbcee0a8a832b9d.jpg
"I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Ukrainian authorities on a four-year IMF-supported program, with access requested of SDR 11.6 billion (US$15.6 billion), or 577% of Ukraine’s quota," IMF delegation chief Gavin Gray said in a statement on Tuesday. The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF executive board, which is expected to meet in the coming weeks to consider it. Gray said the IMF expects to see a gradual economic recovery in Ukraine, noting that economic activity is improving in many sectors, including in critical infrastructure. However, developing a single baseline outlook scenario under exceptionally high uncertainty is exceedingly challenging, as a range of outcomes are plausible, Gray said. "On that basis, staff currently sees real GDP growth for 2023 ranging from -3 to +1 percent," Gray said, adding that the IMF-supported program is based on a two-phased approach. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a separate statement in which she welcomed the IMF announcement. The agreement came about as a result of long-term collaborative work between the IMF and the Ukrainian government, Yellen added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102427/36/1024273600_140:0:861:541_1920x0_80_0_0_bff1057f988711fbf997ab4adf749b22.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international monetary fund, ukraine, loan program
international monetary fund, ukraine, loan program

IMF Says Reached Staff-Level Agreement on $15.6 Billion Loan Program for Ukraine

01:52 GMT 22.03.2023
© AP Photo / Itsuo Inouye / International Monetary Fund (IMF)
International Monetary Fund (IMF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
© AP Photo / Itsuo Inouye /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that it has reached a staff-level agreement on a $15.6 billion loan program for Ukraine.
"I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Ukrainian authorities on a four-year IMF-supported program, with access requested of SDR 11.6 billion (US$15.6 billion), or 577% of Ukraine’s quota," IMF delegation chief Gavin Gray said in a statement on Tuesday.
The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF executive board, which is expected to meet in the coming weeks to consider it.
Gray said the IMF expects to see a gradual economic recovery in Ukraine, noting that economic activity is improving in many sectors, including in critical infrastructure.
However, developing a single baseline outlook scenario under exceptionally high uncertainty is exceedingly challenging, as a range of outcomes are plausible, Gray said.
"On that basis, staff currently sees real GDP growth for 2023 ranging from -3 to +1 percent," Gray said, adding that the IMF-supported program is based on a two-phased approach.

The first phase may take 12-18 months to improve fiscal, external, price and financial stability by bolstering revenue mobilization, eliminating monetary financing and aiming at net positive financing from domestic debt markets.

The second phase would shift focus to more expansive reforms to entrench macroeconomic stability, support recovery and early reconstruction, and enhance resilience and higher long-term growth, including in the context of Ukraine’s EU accession goals,.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a separate statement in which she welcomed the IMF announcement. The agreement came about as a result of long-term collaborative work between the IMF and the Ukrainian government, Yellen added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала