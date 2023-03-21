https://sputniknews.com/20230321/vladimir-putin-and-xi-jinping-hold-talks-in-moscow-1108629800.html

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Hold Talks in Moscow

The summit is aimed at strengthening Russia-China ties.

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are meeting for talks for a second day.The trip comes amid the continued expansion of Russian-Chinese economic, trade, technology, and security ties, and growing US antagonism toward both countries.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

2023

News

