Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Hold Talks in Moscow
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Hold Talks in Moscow
The summit is aimed at strengthening Russia-China ties.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are meeting for talks for a second day.The trip comes amid the continued expansion of Russian-Chinese economic, trade, technology, and security ties, and growing US antagonism toward both countries.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Putin and Xi Jinping hold meeting in Moscow
Putin and Xi Jinping hold meeting in Moscow
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Hold Talks in Moscow
The summit is aimed at strengthening Russia-China ties.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are meeting for talks for a second day.
The trip comes amid the continued expansion of Russian-Chinese economic, trade, technology, and security ties, and growing US antagonism toward both countries.
