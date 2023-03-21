https://sputniknews.com/20230321/shrapnel-stuffed-drones-downed-over-dzhankoy-targeted-civilian-facilities---authorities-1108622914.html

Shrapnel-Stuffed Drones Downed Over Dzhankoy Targeted Civilian Facilities - Authorities

Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea, said all drones shot down over Dzhankoy, Crimea, were aimed at civilian targets and stuffed with shrapnel.

The head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said Monday evening that air defenses had worked in the Dzhankoy area, and that one person had sustained non-life threatening injuries. The head of the administration of Dzhankoy, Igor Ivin, further specified that several facilities and power grids were damaged in the city. "All drones were aimed at civilian facilities. One was shot down above a Dzhankoy technical college and fell between the educational building and the hostel," Kryuchkov wrote on Telegram.Photos of downed drones have also surfaced online.The latest activity on the Crimean Peninsula comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the ninth anniversary of its reunification with Russia by making an appearance in Sevastopol.Amid Russia's special military operation, Crimea has proved to be a sticking point for the Kiev regime and the US. In early February, reports detailed that US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland was in favor of Kiev targeting Russian military installations on the peninsula as they were considered by her to be so-called "legitimate targets."In the wake of Nuland's comments, Igor Girenko, the press secretary of Russia's embassy to the US, blasted the remarks and noted it proved the Biden White house "is fueling the ambitions of the kiev regime to attack our country."

