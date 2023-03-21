https://sputniknews.com/20230321/russia-egypt-agreed-on-customs-cooperation---federal-customs-service-1108623867.html

Russia, Egypt Agreed on Customs Cooperation - Russian Federal Customs Service

Russia and Egypt have agreed on customs cooperation, the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement. The service's deputy head Vladimir Ivin attended the 14th meeting of the Russian-Egyptian commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

The service's deputy head Vladimir Ivin attended the 14th meeting of the Russian-Egyptian commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, which took place on March 18-20 in Cairo.The Egyptian side will introduce an electronic system for the verification of Form A certificates of origin of goods. This will make it possible not to provide the Russian customs authorities with the original certificate on paper - it will be sufficient to specify the details in the goods declaration.Russia and Egypt also agreed to mutually recognize the institutions of authorized economic operators.In addition, it was reportedly decided to elaborate on the issue of sending representatives of the Federal Customs Service of Russia to Egypt.

