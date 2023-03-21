https://sputniknews.com/20230321/russia-egypt-agreed-on-customs-cooperation---federal-customs-service-1108623867.html
Russia, Egypt Agreed on Customs Cooperation - Russian Federal Customs Service
Russia, Egypt Agreed on Customs Cooperation - Russian Federal Customs Service
Russia and Egypt have agreed on customs cooperation, the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement. The service's deputy head Vladimir Ivin attended the 14th meeting of the Russian-Egyptian commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.
2023-03-21T02:34+0000
2023-03-21T02:34+0000
2023-03-21T02:38+0000
economy
russia
egypt
russian federal customs service (fcs)
federal customs service
goods
service
cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095338261_1:0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c574bb276ef10c87720eaf909988871.jpg
The service's deputy head Vladimir Ivin attended the 14th meeting of the Russian-Egyptian commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, which took place on March 18-20 in Cairo.The Egyptian side will introduce an electronic system for the verification of Form A certificates of origin of goods. This will make it possible not to provide the Russian customs authorities with the original certificate on paper - it will be sufficient to specify the details in the goods declaration.Russia and Egypt also agreed to mutually recognize the institutions of authorized economic operators.In addition, it was reportedly decided to elaborate on the issue of sending representatives of the Federal Customs Service of Russia to Egypt.
russia
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095338261_456:0:3187:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3e66a1b97137a310841223eacd89de87.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia and egypt, russian federal customs service, russia and egypt custom cooperation, 14th meeting of the russian-egyptian commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation
russia and egypt, russian federal customs service, russia and egypt custom cooperation, 14th meeting of the russian-egyptian commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation
Russia, Egypt Agreed on Customs Cooperation - Russian Federal Customs Service
02:34 GMT 21.03.2023 (Updated: 02:38 GMT 21.03.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Egypt have agreed on customs cooperation, the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement.
The service's deputy head Vladimir Ivin attended the 14th meeting of the Russian-Egyptian commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, which took place on March 18-20 in Cairo.
"After the meeting, Vladimir Ivin and Chairman of the General Organization for Export and Import Control (Egypt) Essam Al-Naggar signed a protocol on administrative cooperation, exchange of information and mutual assistance within the framework of the unified system of tariff preferences of the Eurasian Economic Union," according to the statement.
The Egyptian side will introduce an electronic system for the verification of Form A certificates of origin of goods. This will make it possible not to provide the Russian customs authorities with the original certificate on paper - it will be sufficient to specify the details in the goods declaration.
Russia and Egypt also agreed to mutually recognize the institutions of authorized economic operators.
In addition, it was reportedly decided to elaborate on the issue of sending representatives of the Federal Customs Service of Russia to Egypt.