https://sputniknews.com/20230321/ben--jerrys-ice-cream-maker-faces-boycott-over-calls-not-to-support-ukraine---reports-1108624276.html

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Maker Faces Boycott Over Calls Not to Support Ukraine - Reports

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Maker Faces Boycott Over Calls Not to Support Ukraine - Reports

The Vermont-based ice cream company Ben & Jerry's faces a potential boycott after one of its founders called on the US government not to provide weapons and money to Ukraine, US media reported on Monday.

2023-03-21T03:11+0000

2023-03-21T03:11+0000

2023-03-21T03:12+0000

world

ben & jerry's

ukraine

boycott

ben cohen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104654/85/1046548575_0:58:3265:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_cedfc4e9fc5d798780f9d558cb3e50fd.jpg

Ben & Jerry's has come under fire for its stance on supporting Ukraine after co-founder Ben Cohen said that he is against the US' continued support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, the report said.Cohen, who heads and funds the People's Power Initiative group, has reportedly used the organization to establish the Eisenhower Media Network, which has spoken against the US spending too much money in trying to aid Ukraine in the war against Russia, the report said.The US should use its power to negotiate an end to the war, not prolong the death and destruction by supplying more weapons, the report cited Cohen as saying.Ukraine supporters have accused the ice cream maker on social media platforms of being "woke" and "fascist."In July, Ben & Jerry's filed a lawsuit against its parent company, Unilever, to stop a third-party Israeli distributor from selling its ice cream in the occupied West Bank. In that episode the ice cream maker said Unilever's decision to sell the rights to the Ben&Jerry's brand in Israel to businessman Avi Singer violates its 2000 acquisition agreement with Unilever.The company Ben & Jerry's was founded in 1978 by longtime friends Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, who had taken a course in ice cream making at Pennsylvania State University before that.In 1988, the founders of the company received the annual "US Small Business Persons Of The Year" award, which was awarded to them by President Ronald Reagan.

https://sputniknews.com/20220823/us-court-rejects-ben--jerrys-bid-to-stop-sale-of-ice-cream-products-in-west-bank--1099878170.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ben & jerry, ben & jerry potential boycott over ukraine issue, ukraine forced boycott of ben & jerry, ukraine supporters accusing ben & jerry, ben & jerry’s support ukraine scandal