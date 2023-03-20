International
North Korea Says Conducted Drills to Improve Nuclear Counterattack Preparedness - Reports
North Korea Says Conducted Drills to Improve Nuclear Counterattack Preparedness - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pyongyang says it conducted drills simulating a tactical nuclear counterattack over the weekend, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports... 20.03.2023
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the drills held on Saturday and Sunday, including the launch of a ballistic missile, KCNA said on Monday. The test-firing was conducted to verify the operation of nuclear explosion control devices and detonators. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch of a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) by North Korea from the Tongchang-ri area at 11:05 a.m. (02:05 GMT) on Sunday. The missile flew some 800 kilometers (497 miles), according to the South Korean military. The NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing government sources, that the missile launched by North Korea landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. The Sunday test-firing comes three days after Pyongyang launched a Hwansong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in response to joint military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea.
North Korea Says Conducted Drills to Improve Nuclear Counterattack Preparedness - Reports

02:39 GMT 20.03.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pyongyang says it conducted drills simulating a tactical nuclear counterattack over the weekend, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the drills held on Saturday and Sunday, including the launch of a ballistic missile, KCNA said on Monday. The test-firing was conducted to verify the operation of nuclear explosion control devices and detonators.
Kim Jong Un "stressed the need to let service personnel get familiar with any unexpected circumstances and make them more perfectly prepared in their active posture of making an immediate and overwhelming nuclear counterattack anytime," KCNA said, as quoted by Yonhap.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch of a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) by North Korea from the Tongchang-ri area at 11:05 a.m. (02:05 GMT) on Sunday. The missile flew some 800 kilometers (497 miles), according to the South Korean military.
The NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing government sources, that the missile launched by North Korea landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.
The Sunday test-firing comes three days after Pyongyang launched a Hwansong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in response to joint military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea.
