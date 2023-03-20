https://sputniknews.com/20230320/north-korea-says-conducted-drills-to-improve-nuclear-counterattack-preparedness---reports-1108580353.html

North Korea Says Conducted Drills to Improve Nuclear Counterattack Preparedness - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pyongyang says it conducted drills simulating a tactical nuclear counterattack over the weekend, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports... 20.03.2023, Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the drills held on Saturday and Sunday, including the launch of a ballistic missile, KCNA said on Monday. The test-firing was conducted to verify the operation of nuclear explosion control devices and detonators. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch of a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) by North Korea from the Tongchang-ri area at 11:05 a.m. (02:05 GMT) on Sunday. The missile flew some 800 kilometers (497 miles), according to the South Korean military. The NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing government sources, that the missile launched by North Korea landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. The Sunday test-firing comes three days after Pyongyang launched a Hwansong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in response to joint military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea.

