Biden Signs Bill to Declassify Intelligence on COVID-19 Origins - White House

President Joe Biden signed legislation requiring the US government to declassify certain information related to its assessment of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said in a statement.

2023-03-20T23:43+0000

Biden signed the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023, which requires the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to declassify information on possible origins of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, the statement said on Monday. Some US intelligence agencies, including the FBI, have asserted that the virus most likely came from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Other agencies have instead pointed to a market in Wuhan. The DNI is required to declassify the relevant information within 90 days of the bill’s enactment. "I share the Congress’s goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)," Biden said in a statement on the bill. The US will also continue to review all classified information related to COVID-19’s origins, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Biden said.Both chambers of the US Congress unanimously passed the legislation earlier this month, with the latest push to publish classified information after the US Energy Department concluded that officials had "low confidence" that the COVID-19 virus emerged from a lab leak in China.

