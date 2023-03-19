https://sputniknews.com/20230319/swiss-biggest-bank-ubs-to-acquire-credit-suisse-for-over-3bln-1108577862.html

Swiss Biggest Bank UBS to Acquire Credit Suisse for Over $3Bln

Switzerland's biggest bank, UBS, said on Sunday that it was going to acquire Swiss-based global investment bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion).

Earlier in the day, the Swiss National Bank announced the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, adding that it would provide necessary assistance for the deal. The acquisition deal is expected to create a business with over $5 trillion in total invested assets and "sustainable value opportunities," according to the bank. On Wednesday, Credit Suisse’s share price plunged nearly 30%, sparking concerns about a liquidity crunch. The incident followed the recent collapse of several US financial institutions, including Silicon Valley Bank.It was previously reported that UBS was considering buying Credit Suisse for $1 billion. Then, later on Sunday, it was reported by the Financial Times that the offer was raised to over $2 billion. That offer seemingly increased again before the announcement of the deal was made.

