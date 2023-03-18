https://sputniknews.com/20230318/us-stance-on-icc-arrest-warrant-for-putin-reminds-of-schizophrenia-russian-embassy-says-1108525509.html

US Stance on ICC Arrest Warrant for Putin Reminds of ‘Schizophrenia,’ Russian Embassy Says

US Stance on ICC Arrest Warrant for Putin Reminds of ‘Schizophrenia,’ Russian Embassy Says

US support of the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin is "reminiscent of sluggish schizophrenia," the Russian Embassy in the United States says.

2023-03-18T03:38+0000

2023-03-18T03:38+0000

2023-03-18T03:38+0000

russia

international criminal court (icc)

russia

fatou bensouda

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/15/1107675196_0:125:3071:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_b372729659878421c38657e2d690164f.jpg

On Friday, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin as well as Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on the grounds of alleged "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia. US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the arrest warrant is "justified." The embassy emphasized that Washington supports the "unprecedented legal bacchanalia" unleashed by the ICC in order to protect its own geopolitical interests, despite the fact that neither the US, nor Russia, recognize the court's jurisdiction. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ICC warrants to arrest Putin and Lvova-Belova are legally null and void as Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute and has no obligations under it, nor does it cooperate with the ICC. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stated that Russia is not a party to the ICC and its jurisdiction is not recognized by Moscow, so any of its decisions against the country are null from the legal point of view.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin warrant, icc, russian embassy