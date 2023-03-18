https://sputniknews.com/20230318/seymour-hersh-triples-down-and-points-out-biden-blew-up-the-nord-stream-pipeline-1108523231.html
Seymour Hersh Triples Down and Points Out Biden Blew Up the Nord Stream Pipeline
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including The Wire actor Lance Reddick passing away, and the ICC issuing an arrest warrant for President Putin.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | ICC Issues "Arrest Warrant" for President Putin, Drone Footage, and ChinaTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Suspicious Activity Reports, Trump Attacks the Deep State, and Hunter Biden uses LawfareIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the "arrest warrant" issued for President Putin, an American surveillance drone, and Finland will join NATO. Mark criticized the ICC and compared it to a kangaroo court. Mark talked about the details of the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal and how China was able to assist with brokering the deal.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about St. Patrick's day, Joe Biden brought up Beau Biden, and Ron DeSantis. Tyler discussed the numerous Biden suspicious activity reports and the growing number of Biden family members involved in the corruption. Tyler spoke about Hunter Biden's attorneys and Hunter suing the computer shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including The Wire actor Lance Reddick passing away, and the ICC issuing "an arrest warrant" for President Putin.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | ICC Issues "Arrest Warrant" for President Putin, Drone Footage, and China
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Suspicious Activity Reports, Trump Attacks the Deep State, and Hunter Biden uses Lawfare
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the "arrest warrant" issued for President Putin, an American surveillance drone, and Finland will join NATO. Mark criticized the ICC and compared it to a kangaroo court. Mark talked about the details of the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal and how China was able to assist with brokering the deal.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about St. Patrick's day, Joe Biden brought up Beau Biden, and Ron DeSantis. Tyler discussed the numerous Biden suspicious activity reports and the growing number of Biden family members involved in the corruption. Tyler spoke about Hunter Biden's attorneys and Hunter suing the computer shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.