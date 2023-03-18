https://sputniknews.com/20230318/scientists-discover-new-schizophrenia-risk-genes-reports-say-1108527601.html

Scientists Discover New Schizophrenia Risk Genes, Reports Say

A new study has discovered genes linked to schizophrenia, according to media reports.

A new study has discovered genes linked to schizophrenia, according to media reports. Per the researchers, the study increases the understanding of brain diseases and could lead to new treatment.The new research showed that people with schizophrenia have more rare protein-truncating variants (PTVs) than people without the illness.Two new risk genes, SRRM2 and AKAP11, were identified in the study after comparing the gene sequences of people with schizophrenia to those of healthy people.Schizophrenia is a mental disorder affecting approximately 24 million people, or 1 in 300 people worldwide, according to the WHO. It causes severe psychosis and split personality, which results in hallucinations, delusions, as well as disordered thinking and behavior.

