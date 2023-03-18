https://sputniknews.com/20230318/japanese-german-defense-ministers-agree-to-conduct-joint-military-exercises-reports-say-1108540948.html

Japanese, German Defense Ministers Agree to Conduct Joint Military Exercises, Reports Say

Japanese, German Defense Ministers Agree to Conduct Joint Military Exercises, Reports Say

Japanese and German defense ministers, Yasukazu Hamada and Boris Pistorius, have agreed to cooperate in the military sphere and conduct joint drills, as well as start preparations for the realization of an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement (ACSA)

2023-03-18T13:50+0000

2023-03-18T13:50+0000

2023-03-18T13:50+0000

military

japan

germany

drills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102108/89/1021088995_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_68ab0edd4e8ac0e2e4d4e353da185757.jpg

Hamada and Pistorius discussed the deployment of the German armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region and joint exercises during the first visit of a Japanese defense minister to Germany in 16 years, Japanese news agency reported. Both sides confirmed their readiness to prepare the legal basis for the ACSA agreement between the Japanese and German military. Pistorius, in turn, said that Japan was surrounded by "three challenging countries" and expressed the intention to advance defense cooperation and joint drills realization, according to the report. In 2022, the Japanese government approved a draft budget for the next fiscal year worth record 114.38 trillion yen ($862 billion), while also hiking defense budget to 6.8 trillion yen. The growth is connected with the government's decision to ensure an increase in defense spending to 2% of the country's gross domestic product by 2027, which is approximately 11 trillion yen per year. In December 2022, the Japanese government also approved three key defense documents, confirming its plans to increase military spending to 2% of GDP by 2027 and to allow preemptive attacks on other countries. Japan further plans to spend 4 trillion yen on military infrastructure upgrades as part of a major defense overhaul in 2023-2027.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cooperate in the military sphere, japanese and german defense ministers, joint drills