Iraq War Legacy Holds Many Lessons For Today’s Anti-War Movement

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil to discuss the anniversary of the assassination of Marielle Franco and the connections that the suspects accused of killing her have with former President Jair Bolsonaro, how the international meeting has attempted to sanitize the legacy of Franco and hide her legacy of advocating for poor and working people, and what new investigations launched by the government of President Lula da Silva may uncover.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Clau O’Brien Moscoso, member of the Black Alliance for Peace Haiti/Americas Team to discuss the ongoing protests in Peru against the government of Dina Boluarte and in support of former President Pedro Castillo, how the US and SOUTHCOM are related to this crisis in Peru and how it fits into the global political context, and how the Monroe Doctrine and the US attitude of ownership of Latin America facilitates the situation in Peru.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the controversy surrounding Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant after the NBA suspended him after he displayed a gun on an Instagram Live and how the NBA’s response has sought to protect its brand while demonizing Morant, how this controversy has extended to brands like Nike and how that demonstrates the heavy policing of players’ behavior by capital while letting owners and other figures off the hook, and the advancement of Cuba’s World Baseball Classic team to the semifinals of that tournament and how this team’s success symbolizes Cuba’s resistance of the US blockade.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss the International Criminal Court issuing "an arrest warrant" for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the contradictions of the ICC that expose it as anything but an impartial actor, the upcoming anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq and the lessons that it holds for anti-war activists as the conflict in Ukraine rages on, and why a movement against war must be founded on anti-imperialist and anti-racist principles.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

