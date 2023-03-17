https://sputniknews.com/20230317/xi-to-pay-state-visit-to-russia-on-march-20-22-at-putins-invitation-kremlin-1108494002.html

Xi to Pay State Visit to Russia on March 20-22 at Putin's Invitation: Kremlin

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia on 20 to 22 March at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22, 2023. During the talks, topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China will be discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.The leaders will also exchange views in the context of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena, the statement read.A number of important bilateral documents will be signed following the talks.The upcoming trip of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia will be a visit of friendship that will further strengthen mutual trust and understanding between the countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.The visit will give a new impetus to the development of relations between Russia and China, the diplomat said, adding that Xi will hold an in-depth exchange of views with Putin on bilateral relations, as well as international and regional issues.Additionally, the diplomat said that China will adhere to an objective position on Ukraine and play a constructive role in advancing negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.On December 30, 2022, Xi discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the talks, Putin invited the Chinese counterpart to come to Moscow in the spring of 2023, saying that the visit would demonstrate to the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues and become a main political event of the year in bilateral relations.

